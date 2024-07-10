Dhaka's rail link with most of country snapped as students block Karwan Bazar level crossing

Rail communication between Dhaka and most parts of the country were snapped after students protesting the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs blocked the Karwan Bazar level crossing in the capital this noon.

Mashiur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station, said some people blocked the rail line, bringing rail movement to a halt.

The line that goes through Karwan Bazar areas connects Dhaka with the east, west and even southern parts of the country.

Students of different public universities and colleges and jobseekers have been demonstrating for the last seven days demanding reinstatement of a 2018 circular that abolished the quota system in government jobs.

The Supreme Court on June 4 upheld a High Court verdict that declared the government circular illegal.