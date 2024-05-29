Dhaka Wasa hikes water prices by 10pc from July

Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) has decided to raise the price of water by 10 percent starting from July 1.

Wasa authorities fixed water prices per unit of 1,000 litres at Tk 16.7 for residential consumers, up from Tk 15.18, and Tk 46.2 for commercial consumers, up from Tk 42, according to a notification by Wasa today.

"Dhaka Wasa's respected customers are hereby informed that the prices were adjusted due to inflation according to section 22 of the Wasa Act 1996," it said.

"This decision will also be effective for unmetered holdings, deep tube wells, buildings under construction, and all types of water and sewage charges, including minimum bills. The notification is published as per section 23 of the Wasa Act 1996."

In July 2022, Wasa raised the price of water by 5 percent.

Wasa increased prices by 5 percent for three consecutive years starting in 2017. Prices were raised by 25 percent for residential consumers in 2020 following government approval.