Dhaka University turns 103

Dhaka University, the oldest university in Bangladesh, marks its anniversary today, celebrating a rich history of academic excellence and significant contributions since its establishment in 1921.

DU has chalked out elaborate programmes.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday greeted all concerned on the occasion and wished continual success of the university.

The university played a pivotal role in the Language Movement and Liberation War. However, despite its illustrious past, the university faces numerous challenges, including technological lag, insufficient funding, inadequate campus and library facilities, and the impact of student and teacher politics.