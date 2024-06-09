Dhaka University students stage protest against quota reinstatement

Dhaka University (DU) students today staged protest against a High Court order that ordered the restoration of 56 percent quota, including 30 percent quota for freedom fighters, in first and second class government jobs.

Thousands of students, including alumni, took out a procession from Central Library around 11:00am and then assembled at the base of the Raju Sculpture, demanding the cancellation of the quota system.

Asaduzzaman, a master's student, told The Daily Star, "We demand cancellation of all quotas in government jobs. If the government resumes the quota system, we will go for a tougher movement."

Photo: Palash Khan

A representative from the protesters has already gone to the High Court to place a memorandum to the Attorney General regarding their demands.

The job seekers urged the government not to resume the quota system.

Earlier on June 6, over 500 students and job seekers attended a rally at the Shaheed Minar.

On June 5, the HC declared illegal the government decision that in 2018 cancelled the 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children in the civil service of ninth to 13th grades.