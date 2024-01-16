Dhaka traffic goes haywire

People suffer on roads for hours due to VIP movement, school commute

Vehicles stand motionless, forming a tailback, on Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue in the capital yesterday. Dhaka witnessed noticeably heavy traffic throughout the day due to VIP movement, schools and many travelling to and from the city. The photo was taken in Karwan Bazar area in the evening. Photo: Titu Das

The bustling streets of Dhaka witnessed large scale traffic congestion, exacerbating the sufferings of city dwellers, bringing vehicles in many parts of the city to a standstill yesterday.

The traffic congestion is attributed to VIP movement and school traffic, along with the fact that many people are now returning from outside Dhaka following the election.

Students, officegoers and commuters faced severe disruption to their daily schedules, with many waiting for more than one hour in the gridlocked streets.

The congestion stretched across the city, from Motijheel and Jatrabari to Gulistan, Kakrail, and beyond. Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar, Bijoy Sarani, Mohakhali, Banani, and neighbouring areas all experienced major congestion.

Talha Jubayer, a private job holder, found himself stuck for nearly two hours in the Shahbag area while commuting from Agargaon to Gulistan around 4:00pm. He faced similar delays earlier at the Bijoy Sarani intersection as well.

Shefa Rahman, travelling from Motijheel to Farmgate around 2:00pm, shared her frustration on Facebook. "I was on a bus, but it was barely moving on this route. Sensing the situation, I got off and started walking."

Echoing the same, Habibur Rahman Sabbir described that he was stuck for an hour in a bus near the Navy headquarters in Banani. "Even several ambulances were caught in the gridlock," he added.

Expressing frustration, he said, "It's nothing new for us, whenever there is a VIP movement, we have to face situations like today."

The effects of the traffic congestion extended to outer parts of the city as well.

Jannatul Juthy, another commuter, entering Dhaka through Gazipur-Uttara around 2:00pm, told this newspaper that she faced an agonisingly slow journey, that took over two hours to cover a distance normally completed in just 30 minutes.

Contacted, DMP spokesperson Faruk Hossain said there were day-long VIP movements that resulted in such traffic congestion, among other reasons.