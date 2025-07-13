‘Dhaka Tower’ lies abandoned for 8 years

A 20-storey government high-rise in the heart of Old Dhaka has remained abandoned for the past eight years due to administrative irregularities, missing documents, and suspended funding.

Built at a projected cost of Tk 160 crore, the Dhaka Zilla Parishad's "Dhaka Tower" was intended to generate revenue through the rental of shops and commercial spaces -- a plan that never materialised.

Construction began in 2011 with a five-year completion target. However, six years later, after the external structure had been completed, it emerged that the project lacked mandatory approval from the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk). It also did not have the necessary administrative clearance from the Ministry of Local Government. More troublingly, the original design was reportedly altered without following due process.

Following these revelations, the Ministry of Local Government halted funding in 2016. Since then, construction has come to a standstill, and critical project documents have mysteriously gone missing from the Dhaka Zilla Parishad office.

Rajuk's Chief Town Planner Ashraful Islam said, "To my knowledge, this building does not have any approval. However, if they now follow the proper procedure and submit a fresh application, and if the building is deemed usable, then we can discuss the matter in a board meeting."

When The Daily Star visited the site on July 1, security guards denied entry, saying prior permission was required. From outside, this correspondent observed algae growing across sections of the neglected structure, with visible signs of decay due to lack of maintenance. Four security guards are currently stationed at the site.

According to the project brief, the ministry was to finance 30 percent of the construction, while the remaining 70 percent would be covered in advance payments. One floor was earmarked for the Zilla Parishad's office, with the remainder planned for shops, a community centre, and chambers for legal professionals.

However, ministry officials said the project never underwent a feasibility study, a mandatory requirement for large-scale constructions, especially in congested Old Dhaka. They also noted that no approval was sought from the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), which is mandatory for projects exceeding Tk 50 lakh.

"There is no clarity on how the project's budget was fixed at Tk 160 crore, and no proper justification was documented," said one ministry official, requesting anonymity.

Sources said the Zilla Parishad had collected approximately Tk 60 crore in advanced payments from businesspeople who booked space in the building. These investors are now left in the lurch.

"I've lost money, and I don't know if this building will ever be completed," said one investor, also requesting anonymity due to fear of repercussions.

The construction firm, Toma Construction Ltd, reportedly received Tk 60 crore in payments but is still owed around Tk 65 crore.

Meanwhile, the disappearance of original project files has raised serious concerns. Officials claimed a syndicate involving members of both the Zilla Parishad and the Local Government Ministry orchestrated the removal of documents. Those who served in key positions between 2010 and 2016 are believed to have knowledge of the incident.

Notably, Hasina Doula, then president of the Savar Upazila Awami League, served as administrator of the Dhaka Zilla Parishad during that period.

Chief Executive Officer of Dhaka Zilla Parishad Md Mamun Khandaker confirmed that project documents had indeed gone missing. However, no formal complaint or general diary was filed with the police.

"We've written to the ministry, urging measures to protect the building from encroachment. We've also retrieved a copy of the original design from LGED and requested the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the irregularities," he told The Daily Star.

An LGED survey, he added, found the building structurally usable, though with some conditions, he added.