Dhaka to take steps to bring back Hasina

Says Touhid; Delhi confirms Hasina still in India

The government will take necessary steps to bring ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina back to the country following the arrest warrant issued by the International Crimes Tribunal for her yesterday.

"We [foreign ministry] have just received the news … We will certainly take necessary steps to repatriate her," Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain told reporters at his ministry.

He said, "We have one month's time, and we will take necessary steps [by this time] to this end," reports BSS.

Asked about Hasina's whereabouts, the foreign adviser said unofficial sources indicated that the former premier is still in New Delhi.

Regarding the other Awami League leaders, who have fled the country after August 5, Touhid said the government would also take measures to bring them back to face justice.

The reconstituted ICT yesterday issued arrest warrants against Hasina and 45 others, including her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, on charges of crimes against humanity.

The court instructed the authorities to arrest the accused and produce them before the tribunal by November 18.

'HASINA IN INDIA'

India yesterday said it has seen reports about the International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh issuing arrest warrant for Hasina in connection with crimes against humanity committed during the July-August uprising but declined to offer any comment.

"We have seen some reports to this effect. Other than that, I don't have any comment to offer," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs, while responding to a query at the weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

He recalled his earlier statement that Hasina had come to India at a "short notice for safety reasons" and said, "She continues to be", reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Asked when India would resume normal visa operations in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said, "We are already issuing medical visas and visas for emergency requirements. Once the law-and-order situation [in Bangladesh] improves and the situation becomes conducive to our resumption of normal visa operations, we will do that."

In this context, he pointed out that India in the past issued statements on attacks on minorities and Hindus in Bangladesh and violence on Puja pandals and said, "The assurances given by the Bangladesh authorities on the protection of minorities and their rights must be implemented."

The spokesperson did not answer a question on the interim government in Bangladesh cancelling a number of national holidays, including the one commemorating the historic March 7 speech by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.