Dhaka South, North: New administrators vow to improve services

The newly appointed administrators of Dhaka North and South City Corporations yesterday pledged to ensure smooth and efficient service delivery.

Speaking to reporters on their first day in office, Md Mahmudul Hasan, administrator of Dhaka North City Corporation, emphasised the importance of meeting public expectations.

"The interim government was formed through a student uprising. We will prioritise fulfilling the students' expectations from this government," Hasan said.

DNCC will enhance its services, particularly in mosquito control, to combat dengue during the rainy season, he added.

He also pledged to clear canals of illegal encroachments and maintain routine services like birth and death registration.

Dr Mohd Sher Ali, administrator of Dhaka South City Corporation, echoed a similar commitment.

"The services provided by DSCC will continue uninterrupted," Ali assured.

He highlighted improvements in the birth and death certificate services, now managed through a central server, and vowed to ensure the efficient delivery of trade licenses and other services.

Ali also warned that any deliberate obstruction by officials in providing these services would result in legal action.