Dhaka south city: Asif, Ishraque trade barbs

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain operates a fogging machine at the Nagar Bhaban to launch a mosquito control drive yesterday, as he continues his movement demanding to be sworn in as DSCC mayor. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and BNP leader Ishraque Hossain yesterday sparred over the latter's push to be sworn in as the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation.

Asif said Ishraque's occupation of the mayor's office and obstruction of DSCC activities amounted to criminal offences, while Ishraque dismissed him as immature.

Speaking at the Secretariat, Asif said the government could not administer Ishraque's oath as the matter became sub judice after a writ petition.

Legal notices were issued, and the case later went to the Appellate Division, which kept it pending, he added.

He said preparations for oath-taking were in place on May 25, ahead of the May 26 deadline. However, the law ministry, after consulting the attorney general, advised against administering the oath due to the risk of contempt of court as the matter was pending with the Appellate Division.

By June, the gazette had lost its effectiveness, and the government could not act on such an expired notification, he claimed.

Asif said the law adviser clearly explained the issue. "As per his explanation, and my understanding of the process, no legal violation was committed by the government."

He accused Ishraque and his supporters of blocking DSCC offices, disrupting services, and illegally occupying the mayor's chair.

"Blocking DSCC offices and preventing officials from working amounts to obstruction of government duties. Sitting in the mayor's chair without legal authority is also a criminal offence."

He warned that the collapse of services like waste removal would affect over one crore residents.

Political actors had misled Ishraque for their own ends, he said.

"Decisions on DSCC were made collectively by the advisory council. I did not act unilaterally," he asserted.

Ishraque, on the other hand, said, "We have learned that the adviser [Asif] has allegedly directed officials not to perform their duties. Even regional executive officers have been told not to sign birth or citizenship certificates."

It was disgraceful of the government to try to create administrative disruption to be able to shift the blame, he said while inaugurating a mosquito control programme at the Nagar Bhaban, presenting himself as the "elected mayor".

He also chaired a meeting with mosquito control supervisors from all wards, followed by discussions with officials and employees of DSCC's health department.

During the meetings, the BNP leader warned of potential dengue and Covid-19 outbreaks, urging health officials to be vigilant.

"Although our movement is ongoing, essential civic services are being maintained under our supervision. We want to ensure citizens do not suffer. With dengue season approaching, we are intensifying mosquito control efforts," Ishraque said.

On Monday and Tuesday, he held meetings with cleanliness inspectors and ward secretaries across DSCC's 70 wards.

The banners at the meetings referred to him as "Honourable Mayor, Dhaka South City Corporation". Subsequently, the banners at yesterday's event referred to him as "Elected Mayor".

Meanwhile, DSCC staff continued their protests at the Nagar Bhaban for the second consecutive day, demanding that Ishraque be formally handed the mayoral responsibilities.

Supporters of Ishraque, under the banner "Dhakabashi", also joined the demonstrations.

Around 1:00pm, Ishraque entered the Nagar Bhaban and addressed the demonstrators before officially launching the mosquito control programme on the premises.

Regarding the remarks made by the adviser, Ishraque said: "Yesterday [Tuesday], Asif Mahmud accused me of committing a criminal offence. If that's the case, why hasn't your government filed a case against me? Why haven't you ordered my arrest?"

He called Asif immature and said it was insulting that he was engaging with him."Whatever is happening now, the government must bear full responsibility."