Dhaka to send fresh note to New Delhi over push-in issue: Touhid

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain today said Bangladesh will soon send a fresh diplomatic note to India over the continued push-in of people across the border, reminding New Delhi of the set mechanisms to address such matters.

"We will give them a fresh letter [diplomatic note] today or tomorrow. We give them a substantive letter," the foreign adviser told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while responding to a query this afternoon.

He said push-in of individuals or groups is indeed happening, but physically resisting it is not feasible.

sked whether the language of the letter would be soft or more in the form of a protest note, he said, "It depends on how it is viewed."

Touhid said Bangladesh is maintaining regular communication with India on the issue through existing diplomatic channels.

He noted that India has shared a list of individuals it claims to be Bangladeshi nationals, and Bangladesh has received some of them after verification.

Reiterating Bangladesh's position, Touhid said each case will be examined on an individual basis, and people will only be accepted if there is evidence confirming that they are Bangladeshis.The foreign adviser underscored the need for utilising the established consular mechanisms to deal with such matters in a structured and legal manner.

Responding to another query, the foreign adviser said there has been no development regarding the deportation of ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.