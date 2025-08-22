Dhaka seeks more trade ties with Islamabad

Pakistan commerce minister calls on adviser Adilur

Bangladesh has expressed interest in industrial collaboration with Pakistan in sectors such as leather, shipbuilding, sugar, agro-processing and SMEs.

Pakistan, on its part, stressed the importance of using its economic and industrial base to address food security, promote value addition in the food industry, and strengthen industrial technology for mutual benefit.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Bangladesh Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan and Pakistan Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan at the adviser's office in Dhaka yesterday.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Haider, was also present.

Jam Kamal Khan arrived in Dhaka yesterday on a four-day visit. He is scheduled to visit Chattogram and attend a bilateral meeting with Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain on August 24, where Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will also be present.

Trade between the two countries rose to US $865 million in fiscal year 2024-25. Bangladesh's exports to Pakistan reached US $78 million, up 20 percent from the previous year, while Pakistan's exports grew by 28 percent.

Since August last year, the two countries have started direct shipping, eased visa and trade regimes, and are preparing to launch direct flights.

At the meeting, Adilur Rahman Khan highlighted Bangladesh's industrial progress and growing needs.

Jam Kamal Khan expressed Pakistan's interest in collaborating through joint ventures and mutual investment. He called for a shared vision to create an economic ecosystem that supports industrial growth and stressed the importance of value-added industries for revenue generation and socio-economic development.

He also praised Bangladesh's achievements in pharmaceuticals, textiles and information technology.

Jam Kamal Khan also met Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Taskeen Ahmed to explore opportunities for trade and investment.

He appreciated DCCI's collaboration with Pakistani chambers of commerce and invited Bangladeshi businesses to participate in the 3rd International Food and Agricultural Exhibition (FoodAg), to be held in Karachi on November 25–27, 2025.

The discussions covered potential cooperation in renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, automotive parts, FMCG, IT, and the fashion sector.

Taskeen Ahmed suggested enhancing bilateral trade through delegation exchanges, participation in exhibitions and knowledge sharing. He also highlighted the importance of connecting SMEs from both countries.

The two sides also discussed tariff and non-tariff barriers and steps to improve logistics. The meeting ended with a commitment to create a supportive environment for bilateral trade.