Dhaka seeks global action to cut carbon emissions

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hussain Chowdhury engaged in a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's Chief Climate Negotiator, Khalid M. Almehaid, during the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to collaborate on addressing pressing climate challenges and advancing the global climate agenda.

The two exchanged insights and perspectives on key issues such as renewable energy adoption, and climate adaptation strategies.

Saber reiterated Bangladesh's unwavering dedication to ambitious climate action, highlighting the country's significant strides in renewable energy development and climate resilience efforts.

He emphasised the importance of international cooperation and collective action in achieving the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement.