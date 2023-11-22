‘Dhaka to seek clarification from Washington’

Shahriar Alam says RMG exporters don’t need to worry

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam yesterday said Dhaka will seek clarification from Washington over Secretary of State Antony J Blinken's statement on garment worker Kalpona Akter.

He made the remark while talking to reporters after his meeting with the Commonwealth pre-election assessment team at the ministry.

On November 16, Blinken talked about the labour rights situation in different countries at the rollout of a presidential memorandum on "Advancing Worker Empowerment, Rights, and High Labour Standards Globally."

"We want to be there for people like Kalpona Akter, a Bangladeshi garment worker and activist, who says that she is alive today because the US embassy advocated on her behalf," said Blinken.

"The US will work to hold accountable those who threaten, intimidate and attack union leaders, labour rights defenders and labour organisations, including using tools like sanctions, trade penalties and visa restrictions," he also said.

Regarding the issue, the state minister said Dhaka will definitely seek clarification about Kalpona Akter when there is a meeting next time and ask how and when she felt threatened by the Bangladesh government or someone else.

"Kalpona Akter was arrested only once in Bangladesh in 2010. She was not the only one; several other labour leaders were also arrested. Later, the case against them was withdrawn," he said.

"Kalpona never told anyone in Bangladesh that she felt threatened. So, we would like to learn the truth of her statement."

The state minister also assured the garment exporters, saying that they have no reason to worry about this issue or the recent US policy on labour rights, as it isn't specific to Bangladesh or the RMG sector.

"Dhaka is well engaged with Washington on labour issues. The US appointed a labour attaché in its embassy in Dhaka a year ago," he said.

"The US doesn't have as much engagement with our competitor countries in the RMG sector as it has with Bangladesh," he added. "Bangladesh's garment sector has no reason to be worried."

Salman F Rahman, private industries and investment adviser to the prime minister, told The Daily Star that Bangladesh will not issue any statement about Blinken's statement at this moment, as the remark was about the labour rights situation globally.

Moreover, the improvement of labour rights is a continuous process and efforts are on for that, he said.

A group of businessmen, including garment exporters, met Rahman in Dhaka on Monday to learn about Bangladesh's position regarding Blinken's statement.

AK Azad, chairman and CEO of Ha-Meem Group, said no US customer has contacted him about Blinken's remark until now, and he's satisfied with the government's position on the matter.

Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA, said it may issue a media statement explaining the latest labour rights situation in Bangladesh and Blinken's remark to remove their confusion or worries.