Dhaka roads see moderate traffic

A few vehicles, mostly motorbikes and rickshaws, were seen on the capital’s Airport Road around 11:30am yesterday, a route where long tailbacks are common during late morning. PHOTO: PRABIR DAS, PALASH KHAN

Considerably less number vehicles were seen plying the Dhaka streets yesterday during the early part of the first day of 48-hour hartal called by BNP and its allies rejecting the polls' schedule.

The number of vehicles increased to some extent as the day progressed.

Rickshaws dominated the streets.

Brief traffic congestion was also seen at some major points in the capital.

The presence of law enforcement at different points in the city was higher than usual.

"Today [yesterday] was different from previous blockade days. I didn't have to wait long to find a bus," said Aminul Islam, who had to travel to Karwan Bazar from Kalyanpur for work.

"Still, there were some worries, as buses are being set on fire," he added.

Only a few inter-district buses left Dhaka from Gabtoli, Sayedabad, and Mohakhali bus terminals due to a lack of passengers.

This is the second round of hartal called by BNP and their allies. The opposition camp enforced two hartals and five rounds of blockades since BNP's October 28 rally.

The Mirpur Road, however, was seen packed with buses and other vehicles around the same time. PHOTO: PRABIR DAS, PALASH KHAN

Daily earners, hardly found any work amid hartal and suffered the most. Many of them were seen waiting on Kalshi Road in the morning.

Abdur Rahim, a day labourer, was one of them.

"I don't know whether I'll get work today... There has been no work amid hartal-blockade," he said.

Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue was seen brimming with nomination seekers and their supporters, while their vehicles caused traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, BNP central office at Nayapaltan remained padlocked.