Dhaka residents demand arrest of Taqsem

Some residents of Dhaka yesterday demanded that the authorities concerned immediately arrest Taqsem A Khan, former managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority, and ensure his punishment.

"If Taqsem is not immediately arrested and a case is not filed against him, he will use his influence and power to destroy the evidence of his corruption and misdeeds over the years, and may flee abroad at any time," said Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Dhaka's Jurain area.

He made the demand at a human chain in front of Wasa Bhaban in Karwan Bazar.

Mizanur was among several hundred residents from Jurain, Shyampur, Madhya Badda, Rampura and Tejgaon areas who earlier demonstrated in front of the Wasa Bhaban on April 23, 2019 demanding Taqsem's resignation.

The image of Mizanur carrying a jug full of dirty water as a sarcastic gift of "sherbet" to Taqsem still remains fresh in the memory of Dhaka dwellers.

Wasa recently terminated Taqsem after he remained as its managing director for over 15 years even as news over allegations of widespread irregularities, corruption and looting against him got regularly published in newspapers.

He was replaced by AKM Shahid Uddin.

Notably, complaints were filed with the Anti-Corruption Commission regarding Taqsem's amassing of huge wealth illegally and embezzlement of Tk 132 crore from the funds of Wasa Employees' Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

Even after so many allegations against him, no case has been filed against him and he has not been arrested, said Mizanur.

"Under Taqsem as managing director, Dhaka Wasa was run in a tyrannical manner, turning it into his playground for committing irregularities, misuse of power, and widespread corruption, among other charges," he also said.

Addressing the human chain, Mizanur also demanded replacing the newly appointed Wasa managing director AKM Shahid Uddin.

"AKM Shahid Uddin has long been an accomplice of Taqsem's corruption," Mizanur alleged, citing news reports.