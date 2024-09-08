Dhaka requests Yunus-Modi talks during UNGA

Delhi yet to respond

India is yet to make a call on a request by Bangladesh for a meeting between Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly later this month.

Bangladesh made a formal request in this regard earlier this week, reported Hindustan Times yesterday quoting people familiar with the matter.

A Bangladesh foreign ministry official also confirmed The Daily Star that Dhaka wrote to New Delhi requesting for the meeting.

"We are yet to receive feedback from New Delhi," the official said.

A meeting between the two leaders appears unlikely following comments by Yunus in an interview with an Indian media outlet earlier this week, Hindustan Times reported citing those people.

Yunus's remarks did not go down well in New Delhi, they said.

In the interview with PTI last Sunday, Yunus criticised ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, now in India, for commenting on the developments in Bangladesh.

He also said India should move beyond the "narrative" that every political party other than Hasina's Awami League is "Islamist".

"If India wants to keep her until the time Bangladesh wants her back, the condition would be that she has to keep quiet," Yunus said.

"Sitting in India, she is speaking and giving instructions. No one likes it. It's not good for us or India," he added.

There has been no comment so far from India on Yunus's remarks.

The chief adviser is scheduled to leave Dhaka for New York on September 22 on a five day visit to the USA.