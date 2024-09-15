Dhaka records 32mm rain in 24 hours; weather may improve tomorrow

Patuakhali recorded 223mm, the highest in the country

Dhaka has recorded 32 millimetres rainfall in 24 hours till 6:00am today following a land deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas, the Met office said.

The highest 223 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Patuakhali during the period, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Maritime ports of Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist cautionary signal three.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north Bay were advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

Photo: Palash Khan

"The rainfall across the country will be reduced tomorrow and the condition will improve significantly," said meteorologist Khonddokar Hafizur Rahman.

According to the weather forecast, the land deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas persists. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually, it said.

"The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, centre of the land deep depression to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay," it said in a bulletin.

The Met office said light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.