Dhaka, Rangpur get new divisional commissioners

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Oct 24, 2024 11:55 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 11:57 AM

The government yesterday appointed two new divisional commissioners for Dhaka and Rangpur as part of a reshuffle of the field administration.

A gazette notification, signed by Md Touhid Bin Hasan, deputy secretary of Field Administration-2 Section under the Ministry of Public Administration, was issued in this regard.

The newly appointed divisional commissioners Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury and Md Shahidul Islam for Dhaka and Rangpur respectively were posted at Local Government Division and Bangladesh Rural Development Board.

