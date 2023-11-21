Dhaka nearly back to normal

Dhaka witnessed increased vehicular movement yesterday, on the last day of the 48-hour hartal called by the BNP and its allies in protest of the schedule for 12th parliamentary elections.

Some major points in the capital, including Shahbagh, Science Lab, Bijoy Sarani, and Mohakhali, also witnessed sporadic traffic congestion.

The number of vehicles plying the streets grew gradually as the day progressed.

However, private vehicles such as cars, CNG-run auto-rickshaws, and motorcycles were less prevalent compared to any working day.

"I started from Jigatola at 1:20pm and reached Kakrail at 2:00pm. I use this route every day, but today [yesterday] I was stuck at a signal for a long time compared to other hartal days," said Aminul Islam, a passenger of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

Gulistan area saw noticeably heavy traffic yesterday due to the congregation of the Awami League leaders and activists on Bangabandhu Avenue.

He faced a seven-minute delay at the City College signal and more than 10 minutes' delay at Shahbagh intersection.

Fahim Ahmed, a passenger commuting from Jatrabari to Farmgate on a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, said, "The gathering and procession on Bangabandhu Avenue led to unexpected delays."

Only a few inter-district buses left Dhaka from Gabtoli, Sayedabad, and Mohakhali bus terminals due to a lack of passengers.

Visiting Gabtoli Bus Terminal between 8:00am and 12:30pm, this correspondent saw only a Gopalganj-bound bus leaving the terminal with only nine passengers on board.

While most of the bus counters were seen open, the buses did not leave the terminal due to low passenger turnout.

Meanwhile, police were seen vigilant in Bijoy Sarani, Panthapath, Fakirapool, Farmgate, Banglamotor, Shahbagh, Gulistan, Paltan, and Kakrail areas.

The BNP central party office at Nayapaltan, however, remained padlocked.