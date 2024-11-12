Dhaka-Mymensingh highway returns to normalcy after 3 days

Traffic movement on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway is normal this morning after RMG workers ended their three-day blockade last night.

The road started to become clear at 10am yesterday once garment workers from five TNZ Group factories ended their protest over unpaid wages following a settlement agreement. This morning, long-distance buses from Kishoreganj and Mymensingh were seen travelling smoothly on the highway. However, due to the prolonged disruption for three days, buses today were seen carrying more passengers than usual.

Gazipur Traffic Police Inspector Abdullah Al Mamun, on duty at the Chandana intersection at 10:00am, confirmed that traffic flow was back to normal.

Gazipur Industrial Police Assistant Superintendent Mosharraf Hossain added that a tripartite agreement involving workers, BGMEA representatives, and factory officials successfully resolved the workers' protests.

The agreement was signed at a meeting in Dhaka with AHM Safikuzzaman, secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, in the chair.

Mosharraf Hossain yesterday told The Daily Star that the workers agreed to leave the highway after the authorities at the meeting decided to pay the wages for the month of September by November 17. The wages for October will be given by November 30.

The settlement marks the end of the long traffic disruptions on this key highway, restoring normalcy for commuters and easing congestion in Gazipur and surrounding areas.