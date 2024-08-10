Dhaka Medical College bans student politics

Dhaka Medical College (DMC) has banned student politics on the campus and in its two dormitories from today.

A press release signed by DMC Principal Prof Md Shafiqul Alam Chowdhury said the decision was taken at a meeting of the college's academic council.

Student politics (Chhatra League, Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Shibir and etc or any other newly formed student organisations) have been banned on DMC campus, Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Male Hostel and Shaheed Dr Alim Chowdhury Girls' Hostel, the press release said.

Meanwhile, Sir Salimullah Medical College (SMC) has also banned student politics on its campus today.

Prof Md Shahdat Hossain, principal of SMC, in a press release said all forms of politics have been banned for students, teachers and staffs on the campus and dormitories