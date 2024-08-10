Dhaka-Mawa Expressway: Madrasa students replace nameplate

A group of local madrasa students removed the nameplate of the "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway", commonly known as the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway, at the Dhaleshwari toll plaza in Munshiganj.

They replaced it with a banner reading "Father of the Nation Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) Expressway."

Eyewitnesses reported that the group broke the plaque on Thursday noon.

Maulana Obaidullah Kashemi, vice principal of Jamia Islamia Halimia Madhupur Madrasa and a Hefajat Islam leader, confirmed the act, saying they plan to rename another toll plaza in Bhanga.

Munshiganj Road and Highway Executive Engineer Dewan Abul Kashem Mohammad Nahin Reza said names of state infrastructures cannot be changed without a government gazette.

Toll collection has been halted since August 5, and the damaged toll plaza is expected to be repaired within four to five days if the law and order situation improves, he added.