Dhaka longs for normalcy amid fears, uncertainty

More than five days after the toppling of the Awami League-led government, Dhaka still remains insecure. The air of uncertainty is still hangs over the millions who live in this city.

The swearing-in of the interim government on Thursday was supposed to usher in stability. However, despite the best of efforts by students and public in general, the situation is yet remains tense.

During the day, the streets are filled with nicely lined up vehicles, and palpable tension. Students and scouts, alongside Ansar, Navy, and Fire Service members, have taken control of traffic management in the absence of the usual law enforcement presence since the resignation of Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

The students' intention is noble. However, according to several reports, the execution at some points has left much to be desired. Facebook posts and comments across different groups are filled with anxious voices of Dhaka's residents, who are increasingly frustrated and scared. The checkpoints, intended to ensure safety, have instead become sources of panic to many. Cars are stopped frequently with an intensity that borders on aggression, especially after dark. Many drivers and passengers report feeling a deep sense of unease, unsure if the people who approach them are students or people with evil intentions.

The sight of students directing traffic, particularly on highways and main roads, has added another layer of danger. These young people, managing traffic standing in the middle of the road, are both vulnerable and unknowingly posses a threat to drivers. The risk of accidents has increased, and what was meant to be a solution has morphed into a new problem, according to citizens.

As night falls, the uncertainty deepens. Due to the current security vacuum, citizens taking it upon themselves to guard their neighbourhoods. At midnight, residents assume the role of vigilantes, keeping watch until the first light of dawn. The sense of duty is strong, but so is the exhaustion. Dhaka's people are tired, their nerves frayed by the constant state of alertness.

Meanwhile, social media is awash with reports of mob attack and kidnapping posts. Yet, amidst the flood of misinformation, the facts remain illusive. Many of these reports are unverified, mere rumours that spread like wildfire, further fuelling the city's collective anxiety. The distinction between reality and fiction blurs, leaving everyone on edge. Even those untouched by violence feel its threat looming over them.

A total of 361 out of 639 police stations in the country partially resumed operations yesterday after a three-day halt. However, police did not start patrolling and managing traffic as of yesterday.

The new inspector general of police issued a call on Wednesday for all police personnel to return to their posts within 24 hours. This directive, echoed by the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, can be seen as a desperate plea for normalcy.

But for some people of Dhaka, normalcy seems a distant dream. Their social media feeds are filled with posts longing for the return of peace, for the simple ability to sleep through the night without fear.

For many Dhaka residents, this has been the reality for nearly a week -- an endless cycle of worry, sleeplessness, and a yearning for the day when Dhaka will once again be safe, both by day and by night.