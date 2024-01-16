Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair begins Jan 21

This year's Dhaka International Trade Fair will begin on January 21 at the month-long event's permanent venue in Dhaka's Purbachal.

The schedule was set in a meeting at the commerce ministry in Dhaka yesterday.

The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate the DITF, said Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

The showcase normally begins on the first day of January, but this time it got delayed because of the elections held on January 7.

Usually, the government issues a notice for local and international companies around three months before the beginning of the expo, but this time the announcement came only a week ago. The Export Promotion Bureau and the commerce ministry are organising the event.