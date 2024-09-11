Dhaka, Ideal Colleges: At least 24 hurt as students clash

Army personnel try to diffuse tension between the students of Dhaka College and Ideal College at the capital’s Science Laboratory intersection yesterday afternoon after a clash broke out leaving at least two dozen people injured. Traffic was disrupted on this busy road for hours. Photo: Collected

A clash erupted between students of Dhaka College and Ideal College in the Science Lab area and its surroundings yesterday afternoon, leaving over two dozen students injured.

The clash, which began around 12:30pm, following an altercation, continued for over two hours, ending at 2:40pm.

During the clash, students of both colleges engaged in a chase, counter-chase, and hurled brick chunks at each other.

According to Dhaka Medical College Hospital sources, at least 14 students were injured in the clash -- ten from Dhaka College and three from Ideal College -- along with one pedestrian.

DMCH officials said the injuries were mostly caused by sticks and bricks, but none of the victims were critically wounded.

Mohsin Uddin, officer-in-charge of New Market Police Station, said the clashes between Dhaka College and Ideal College students were triggered by an altercation between the students.

Ideal College students claimed that the clash initially broke out over a dominance dispute, during which two of their students were assaulted by Dhaka College students.

Talking to The Daily Star, a group of Ideal College students alleged that at least 20 of their peers were injured in the clash. Out of fear, they sought medical treatment at a private hospital rather than DMCH.

Students of Dhaka College, however, claimed that Ideal College students beat two of their students first.

Sajib Uddin, a student of Dhaka College, claimed that Ideal College students assaulted two of his fellows, and then marched towards Dhaka College.

Upon hearing the news, Dhaka College students armed with sticks went out of the campus and attacked the Ideal College students, Sajib told this newspaper.

Visiting the spot at 2:36pm, this correspondent saw hundreds of Dhaka College students, armed with sticks, blocking the road near Ideal College.

They also prevented bystanders and media personnel from taking photographs.

A group of students stopped this correspondent to check ID cards and warned against using cameras.

During the time, Dhaka College students reportedly hurled bricks and shattered glass in the buildings around Ideal College.

While army personnel arrived at the scene around 2:39pm to calm the situation, a group of students took away the Ideal College nameplate from its signboard.

The situation was eventually brought under control when police and army personnel arrived, dispersing the two groups of students.

The clash severely disrupted traffic, with vehicles halted from the Science Lab intersection to Nilkhet intersection for nearly one and a half hours, causing a massive traffic jam in the area.