Dhaka highlights youth's role in democratic reforms at Commonwealth Summit

Dhaka has spotlighted the critical role of youth in advancing democratic reforms in Bangladesh at the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM-2024) held in Apia, Samoa.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, representing Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, called on Commonwealth leaders to engage 1.5 billion youth across member states for a sustainable future.

At the summit, inaugurated by King Charles III under the theme "One Resilient Common Future", Touhid also urged collaborative action on climate change and the Rohingya crisis. In his remarks, he reaffirmed Bangladesh's dedication to democratic reforms and human rights, emphasising the repatriation of displaced Rohingya to Myanmar.

Touhid participated in several summit events, including the Youth and Business Forums, and chaired a side event with Samoa titled "Climate Vulnerability and Resilient Youth."

This session gathered over 60 participants, including ministers from Namibia, Jamaica, and the Maldives, discussing youth-led solutions for a net-zero future.

On the sidelines, Touhid held bilateral meetings with leaders from Samoa, Pakistan, the UK, the Maldives, and Australia, exploring new avenues for cooperation. He later visited Auckland, New Zealand, where he met with local Bangladeshi community members and New Zealand Senator Phil Twyford, strengthening diplomatic ties beyond the Commonwealth gathering.