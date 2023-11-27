Dhaka has ‘excellent’ relations with US: Hasan Mahmud

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud today said that Bangladesh has an excellent relation with the United States and it is working to strengthen the relationship further.

The minister made the remarks while exchanging views with journalists and a newly elected committee of cinema hall owners at the secretariat.

Asked about the Russian spokesperson's statement on Peter Haas, US ambassador to Dhaka, Hasan Mahmud said, "Look, Russia has made a statement and the US has also responded to it. I don't want to say anything about it. It's a two-state matter."

Responding to a question whether the Awami League will run in the upcoming election as a coalition, the minister said that the party will contest as part of the 14-party alliance and if there is to be coordination with others, it will also be done.

"First of all, we contest elections through alliance every time. We held a coalition election in 2008. Though nominations were given for 300 seats that time, later coordination was made among the grand alliance members. Last time, candidates were fielded almost in all the seats and later coordination was made with the alliance partners. This year too, we nominated candidates for 298 seats," he said.

Mentioning that 71-72 candidates of the Awami League have been left out, the minister said some candidates are left out in every election. This time it was already said that those who have fallen behind in the race of popularity or have been controversial for any reason, will not be nominated.

The minister said many political parties announced to participate in the election. Many BNP leaders also announced to take part in the election under the leadership of Trinamool BNP or otherwise.

"We hope that there will be huge public participation. People's participation is more important than participation of any party," he added.