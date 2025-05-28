Dhaka gridlocked as BNP, Jamaat political rallies bring city to a halt

Dhaka has been paralysed since this morning due to political events organised by associate bodies of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, causing severe traffic congestion and immense sufferings for thousands of commuters.

Major thoroughfares -- including Shahbagh, Tejgaon, Kakrail, Paltan, Motijheel, Agargaon, Jatrabari, and several areas in Old Dhaka -- witnessed tailbacks stretching for kilometres, disrupting movement throughout the day.

Photo: Prabir Das

Md Sarwar, additional commissioner (Traffic) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, reported that heavy congestion occurred in the city's southern parts, including Motijheel, Lalbagh, and Wari divisions, as thousands of BNP supporters from outside Dhaka poured into Nayapaltan.

Photo: Amran Hossain

According to witnesses and traffic police, the disruption began in the morning when Jamaat supporters staged a rally at Shahbagh following the release of their senior leader ATM Azharul Islam from the prison cell at Bangladesh Medical University.

The demonstration lasted for about an hour and significantly slowed traffic in surrounding areas.

Just as congestion began easing, the situation deteriorated again in the afternoon when thousands of BNP activists gathered in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan for a youth rally began around 3:00pm.

Vehicles heading towards Motijheel were stuck in prolonged traffic jams, while those travelling towards Uttara and Mirpur from Farmgate and nearby areas experienced relatively lighter congestion.

Shafiqul Islam, a private firm employee, was among those stranded. He told this correspondent near Bangla Motor that he was heading to Farmgate from Motijheel.

"I was stuck on a bus in Paltan for more than half an hour under the scorching sun. Eventually, I had to start walking," he said.

"Political parties could easily hold their programmes on weekends, but they rarely consider the suffering of city dwellers," he added.

Photo: Prabir Das

Many commuters were seen sweating inside packed buses, while others had to walk long distances. Schoolchildren also faced significant disruptions.

Sumaiya Akter, a resident of Ramna, said she had to walk her son to Willes Little Flower School and College, as rickshaws and other vehicles were immobilised.

The additional commissioner (traffic) noted that while traffic congestion had spread to various parts of the city, Mirpur and Uttara experienced comparatively less disruption.

"We have deployed additional traffic personnel to manage the situation," he said, adding that Jamaat's rally earlier in the day had also contributed to the gridlock.