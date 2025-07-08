Dhaka gets some relief in US trade tariff

Expects 20% or less as new rates to take effect on Aug 1

The Trump administration has extended its tariff deadline to August 1 from July 9, opening a critical three-week window for Bangladesh to finalise a trade agreement while it expects a rate of 20 percent or less.

Dhaka has argued it deserves better terms than the 20 percent rate Washington recently fixed for Vietnam, a close competitor in the global garment trade, officials familiar with the negotiations said. A Bangladeshi delegation is in Washington, DC, for a critical phase of talks with the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

The negotiations are part of a broader overhaul of US trade policy by President Donald Trump, who was expected to notify 14 countries of new tariff rates yesterday.

For Bangladesh, failure to reach an agreement would mean a proposed 37 percent reciprocal tariff would replace a temporary 10 percent baseline rate. This would be levied on top of the country's existing average tariff of about 16 percent, pushing the total rate to a punitive 53 percent.

"We are expecting a better deal as we are engaged with the USTR full-time," Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman told the Financial Times. "We will continue the negotiation."

The talks are complex. The US is pushing for a bilateral agreement, a departure from the World Trade Organisation's Most Favoured Nation (MFN) system that Bangladesh has traditionally followed. According to one official, Washington also wants the deal to compel Dhaka to mirror any US trade restrictions, such as an embargo on China.

To narrow a trade gap heavily in its favour, Bangladesh has offered zero-duty access for many US products and has committed to increasing imports of American goods, including LNG, cotton, aircraft and agricultural products. Total goods trade between the nations was $10.6 billion in 2024, according to USTR data, with the US trade deficit with Bangladesh widening by 2 percent to $6.2 billion last year.

JAPAN, S KOREA FACE 25% TARIFFS

The countries that received new rates yesterday were Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Laos and Myanmar.

Japan and Malaysia face a 25 percent tariff rate, up from 24 percent. Korea's was unchanged at 25 percent. Kazakhstan also received a 25 percent rate, down from 27 percent. South Africa received 30 percent, unchanged from April 2. Laos received a 40 percent rate, down from 48 percent and Myanmar received a 40 percent rate, down from 44 percent.

In letters to Japan and South Korea posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump issued a direct warning against retaliation. "If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by will be added onto the 25% that we charge," he wrote.

He did, however, offer a path to negotiation, adding: "If you wish to eliminate your Tariff, and Non Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment."

The policy also stipulates that goods transshipped through a third country to evade the new duties will be subject to the higher tariff.

THREAT TO BRICS

Trump said the US will impose an additional 10 percent tariff on any country aligning itself with the "anti-American policies" of the BRICS group of developing nations, whose leaders kicked off a summit in Brazil on Sunday, according to a Reuters report.

With forums such as the G7 and G20 groups of major economies hamstrung by divisions and the disruptive "America First" approach of the US president, the BRICS is presenting itself as a haven for multilateral diplomacy amid violent conflicts and trade wars.

In a joint statement from the opening of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro released on Sunday afternoon, the group warned the rise in tariffs threatened global trade, continuing its veiled criticism of Trump's tariff policies.

Hours later, Trump warned he would punish countries seeking to join with the grouping.

"Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump did not clarify or expand on the "Anti-American policies" reference in his post.

The original BRICS group gathered leaders from Brazil, Russia, India and China at its first summit in 2009. The bloc later added South Africa and last year included Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates as members. Saudi Arabia has held off formally joining, according to sources, while another 30 nations have expressed interest in participating in the BRICS, either as full members or partners.