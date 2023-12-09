Dhaka feels winter chills

Following drizzling rain that captured the country on Thursday, Dhaka dwellers finally reached for their winter clothes from yesterday. In the Katabon area, two mothers were seen on a rickshaw with their babies sporting colourful hoodies, while one of them wrapped themselves in a shawl. Photo: Prabir Das

Following bouts of light rain over the last couple of days, the age-old question of when will winter arrive might finally have its answer.

Meanwhile, Dhaka dwellers were also seen getting their winter clothes out of the closet and sporting it on the streets.

Fuelled by cyclonic storm Michuang passing over the West-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, Bangladesh may start experiencing a chilling weather from tonight.

There is no chance of rain today and most parts of the country will remain dry. After the clouds clear, temperature will fall 1-3 degrees Celsius today. This will leave many places feeling colder, especially in the northern and western parts. The sun will appear either in the morning or afternoon, said meteorologist Monowar Hossain.

The difference in temperature between morning and night will also increase. So, the feeling of winter will increase on Saturday, he added.

"We recorded 19.5 degrees Celsius temperature in Dhaka on Friday, which was supposed to be 14.1 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature, which was supposed to be 26.5 degrees Celsius, was 21 degrees Celsius," he said.

The lowest recorded temperature was 17.2 degree Celsius in Dinajpur yesterday, as per BMD.

According to the weather forecast of the Met office, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. Weather may primarily remain dry, with cloudy skies elsewhere over the country in the next 24 hours, commencing 9:00am yesterday.

Light to moderate fog may also occur over the country during the early morning.

At night, temperatures may fall by 1-3 degrees Celsius and day temperatures may rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius cover the country, the forecast added.