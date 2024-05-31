Dhaka Expressway: SC extends status quo on transfer of shares to Sinohydro

The Supreme Court yesterday extended its earlier order that issued status quo on the transfer of Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited's shares of Dhaka Elevated Expressway to China's Sinohydro Corporation Limited until further directive.

The order of status quo will continue till the first sitting of arbitration proceedings on this issue pending with Singapore International Court Arbitration (SIAC), the Appellate Division of the SC said.

An eight-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order during the hearing of a petition filed by the Italian-Thai company that challenged a High Court verdict.

The apex court also fixed August 29 for further hearing on the petition.

On May 12, the HC lifted its order of status quo on the transfer of the Italian-Thai company's shares in Dhaka Elevated Expressway to China's Sinohydro Corporation Limited.

Italian-Thai company's lawyer Barrister Imtiaz Farooq yesterday told The Daily Star that the shares of the Italian-Thai company cannot be transferred to the Chinese company following the SC order until the first meeting of the arbitration tribunal in Singapore is held.

The date for holding the arbitration meeting is yet to be fixed, he said.

The Chinese company's lawyer Mohammad Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury told this correspondent his client will not finance in the construction of Dhaka Elevated Expressway until the shares of Italian-Thai company are transferred to Chinese Siohydro Company limited.

Senior Advocate AM Amin Uddin (attorney general), Senior Advocate Sk Md Morshed (additional attorney general) and Barrister Imtiaz Farooq appeared for Italian-Thai company in the court, while Barrister Mohammad Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury (additional attorney general) argued for Chinese company, and Barrister Mustafizur Rahman Khan stood for China Exim Bank during hearing.

With the share-holders fighting at court, construction works of country's important project to reduce traffic congestion remained almost halted.

Taken in 2009, construction work of the expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in April 2011.

In January 2011, Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) signed a deal with Italian-Thai Development Public Company to build the expressway at a cost of Tk 8,703 crore.