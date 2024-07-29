Dhaka eateries crying out for customers

Eateries in Dhaka are seeing a substantial drop in takings because of the ongoing unrest and the nationwide curfew.

After a four-day closure, the 25,000-odd eateries in Dhaka started to reopen their shutters and kitchens with the relaxation of the curfew from July 24 and yet, the turnout of customers remains sparse.

Some operators said they are seeing just 10 percent of their usual turnout.

"There is still panic among people -- this is why customer footfall has plummeted," said Shamim Islam Mridha, manager of Yellow Knife Restaurant at the Zoo Road in the capital's Mirpur-1.

The restaurant was empty when the correspondent walked in at 12:20 pm yesterday. Usually, the restaurant has 7 to 10 tables occupied at this hour of the day.

In the same area, an official of a chain restaurant on condition of anonymity said they reopened the outlet on July 25. But receipts have been one-fourth their usual.

Over at Satmasjid Road in Dhanmondi, KOI Thé, an outlet serving bubble tea, had only two customers in the afternoon, when it is usually packed with university students.

The branch's daily sales have dropped by 90 percent since it reopened on July 24, said Mohammad Rashedul Islam, team leader of the branch, which was shut from July 18 to July 23.

"A number of our food items have expired due to the six-day closure. As a result, we incurred losses," he added.

Bipu Chowdhury, chief executive officer of Nawabi Voj, which runs four branches in the capital, said the recent unrest could not come at a worse time.

"We have just returned to business after the fire incident on Bailey Road. Business was almost back to normal. Once again, I am counting a big loss," he said.

Customer turnout at Nawabi Voj's four branches started declining on July 15, when the students' quota reform movement picked up pace. The company had to keep its restaurants shut from July 19 to July 25.

After reopening, the chain is seeing just 30 percent of its usual turnout.

"It appears that there is a kind of fear among people," Chowdhury said.

The internet blackout for five days has also robbed them of online sales as the food delivery platforms were off-grid.

Parcel delivery has started by the end of last week as broadband internet service resumed, but business has not been good, he added.

After opening the restaurant on July 25, customer turnout is gradually increasing but it was far from normal, said Sabikoon Nahar, manager of the Saudi Arabian fast food chain Herfy.

Imran Hassan, secretary general of the Bangladesh Restaurant Owners' Association (BROA), demanded the government ensure low-cost loans to help restaurant owners recoup losses and stay afloat.

This is the second big hit to the eateries in Dhaka in 2024 after the government agencies indiscriminately shut down establishments on health and safety grounds following a fire incident in the capital's Bailey Road in February that caused the loss of 46 lives.

The hit to the restaurant business also comes when establishments are struggling with the persistently high inflation for the best part of two years.

Hassan urged the authorities to extend the curfew relaxation period so that the eateries can remain open for longer.

Currently, Bangladesh has 4.81 lakh restaurants, employing 30 lakh people. Overall, two crore people are reliant on the sector, directly and indirectly, according to the BROA.