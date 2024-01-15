Dhaka, Delhi ties to achieve greater momentum: Pranay Verma

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma today said Bangladesh and India will achieve greater momentum in its bilateral relations, building on the existing friendly ties.

He said the two countries will continue to work together to build peaceful, stable, and prosperous societies.

The high commissioner said the two countries will explore further areas of cooperation, contributing to the growing development.

Pranay Verma made the remarks while talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after his meeting with the newly appointed Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at his office.

It was Mahmud's first meeting with any foreign envoy after assuming office as the foreign minister.

Earlier, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Mahmud on his appointment as foreign minister of Bangladesh.

"Look forward to working to further deepen the India-Bangladesh Maitri [friendship]," he said in a message shared on X (formerly Twitter).