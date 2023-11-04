Dhaka, Delhi to benefit from 3 newly opened dev projects

PM tells Indian envoy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the newly opened three India-aided development projects will benefit the people of Bangladesh and India.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I jointly inaugurated three development schemes on November 1. I hope these projects will benefit the people of both the countries …," she said.

The premier made the remarks when Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call on her at the Gono Bhaban in the evening.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

The prime minister said general elections are approaching in two countries and the countries should be mindful of each other's sensitive issues.

The PM thanked the Indian government and Modi for supporting Saima Wazed's candidacy as the World Health Organisation's new regional director for South East Asia region for a five-year term beginning from 2024 in an election in India.

The election was held on November 1 and Saima, the daughter of Hasina, won.

During the meeting, Hasina and the Indian envoy expressed happiness about the state of bilateral relations and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The three projects are 12.24km Akhaura-Agartala cross-border rail link, Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line, and Unit-II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant.

Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin were present at the meeting.