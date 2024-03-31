Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Sun Mar 31, 2024 11:30 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 11:37 PM

Bangladesh

Dhaka cops on vacation can’t take bikes out of district

Staff Correspondent
Sun Mar 31, 2024 11:30 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 31, 2024 11:37 PM
Photo: Star

Police personnel stationed in Dhaka will no longer be permitted to use motorcycles, personal or official, to leave the district while on leave.

In an effort to prevent police personnel from getting into motorcycle accidents while travelling to their hometowns during their vacation, the Police Headquarters (PHQ) today sent a set of directives to all deputy inspector generals (DIG) and additional DIGs in this regard.

According to the directives, police personnel will hand over their personal and/or official motorcycles to the designated officer before receiving the release order for the leave, and the motorcycles will be re-issued after returning to duty.

The PHQ order warns that departmental action will be taken against the officials if a release order is taken without handing over the personal and/or official motorcycles.

Moreover, departmental action will be taken if any police personnel get into a motorcycle accident on highways or inter-district roads while on leave.

In this regard, a meeting was held with the Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun in the chair on March 12.

