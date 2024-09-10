Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 10, 2024 03:26 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 04:03 PM

Bangladesh

Dhaka College, Ideal College students clash in Science Lab area

Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 10, 2024 03:26 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 04:03 PM
Photo: Sajjad Hossain

 

A clash broke out between the students of Dhaka College and Ideal College in Science Lab and nearby areas this afternoon.

The clash ensued around 1:30pm following altercation between the two groups on social media.

Several students were injured as both the groups engaged in chase and counter chase and hurled brick-chunks at each other, our staff reporters reported from the spot.

Sajib Uddin, a student of Dhaka College, claimed that Ideal College students assaulted two of his fellows near Ideal College, and then marched towards Dhaka College, chanting provocative slogans.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

Upon hearing the news, Dhaka College students armed with sticks went out of the campus and attacked the Ideal College students, Sajib told The Daily Star.

An Ideal College student, however, claimed that Dhaka College students beat their two fellow students first.

Members of law enforcers and army rushed to the spot and tried to calm the situation, Mohammad Mohsin, officer-in-charge of New Market Police Station.

A tense situation prevails in the area as of filing this report around 3:00pm.

push notification