Dhaka city waterbodies going extinct: LGRD minister

LGRD Minister Tazul Islam today admitted in parliament that waterbodies of Dhaka city are on the verge of extinction.

He also said that the two city corporations of Dhaka haven't taken any sustainable or any coordinated programme to resolve the waterlogging issue of the capital.

Ruling Awami League MP Morshed Alam from Noakhali-2 said fire incidents in the capital exposes the lack of waterbodies in the capital as fire fighter find it hard to manage water sources for extinguishing fire.

He asked whether the government will take any measure to increase source of water.

In reply the minister said waterbodies of densely populated capital city of Dhaka are going extinct gradually.

Activities are going on to ensure waterflow through opening up of waterbodies of Dhaka in line with the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Rajuk, City Corporations, Dhaka Deputy Commissioner are continuously active to implement such activities.

The minister also said efforts are on to renovate canals and free those from grabbers in a bid to increase sources of water.

While replying to another query of AL MP Nizam Uddin Hazari from Feni-2, the minister said no sustainable or any coordinated programme was taken by the two city corporations of Dhaka to resolve the waterlogging issue.

In reply to a query of independent MP Saiful Islam from Dhaka-19, LGRD minister said the number of water supply vehicles of Dhaka WASA is 40 while the process is on to purchase seven other vehicles.