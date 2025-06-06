Dhaka city plans to clear waste in 24 hrs

To deploy 20,000 sanitation workers

Workers from city corporation collect waste on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha in the capital on Monday, June 17, 2024. File photo: Prabir Das/Star

The two Dhaka city corporations have unveiled comprehensive waste management plans to ensure the removal of all sacrificial animal waste within 24 hours during Eid-ul-Azha.

A total of 20,000 sanitation workers will be engaged to maintain cleanliness across the capital, said officials of DSCC and DNCC.

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will deploy nearly 10,000 cleaners, aided by 207 dump trucks, 200 mini trucks, and other cleaning equipment, targeting the removal of 30,000 tonnes of waste within 12 hours. In preparation, DSCC has distributed 1.4 lakh biodegradable bags, 40 tonnes of bleaching powder, and 222 gallons of disinfectant across its 75 wards.

To ensure uninterrupted operations, all leave for DSCC staff assigned to Eid duties has been cancelled. Additionally, a control room at Nagar Bhaban is expected to monitor emergency responses related to Eid prayers, cattle markets, and waste disposal.

"We urge residents to sacrifice animals only at designated spots and properly dispose of waste. Please do not litter," said DSCC Administrator Shahjahan Miah.

Similarly, the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has implemented extensive measures. A total of 224 dump trucks, 381 pickup vans, and 24 payloaders will be deployed for waste collection. DNCC has also distributed 12.5 lakh polythene bags, 2,500 sacks of bleaching powder, and 4,000 cans of disinfectant.

A dedicated dumping platform has been prepared at Aminbazar, with two trenches dug for environmentally responsible waste disposal.

"All preparations are complete for the swift removal of sacrificial waste," said DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz. "We aim to clear the waste within a day to keep the city clean and livable."

DNCC expects to handle around 20,000 tonnes of waste during this year's Eid celebrations, with nearly 10,000 workers deployed across its jurisdiction over three days.