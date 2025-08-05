Dhaka Central University to hold both online, on-campus classes

The proposed Dhaka Central University, which includes seven government colleges in the capital, will follow a hybrid model -- 40 percent of classes will be held online, and the remaining in person.

All exams, however, will be conducted in person.

Officials from the education ministry shared the latest updates at a press briefing held at the Secretariat yesterday.

An ordinance to formally establish the Dhaka Central University is expected within this year, they said.

Md Mojibur Rahman, acting secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division; Prof SMA Faiz, chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC); Prof Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, member of the UGC; and Prof AKM Elias, principal of Dhaka College and also the interim administrator for the seven colleges, described the plan at the briefing.

According to the plan, the School of Science will be based at Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, and Begum Badrunnessa Government Mohila College. The School of Arts and Humanities will be based at Government Bangla College, and the School of Business will be at Government Titumir College. The School of Law and Justice will be based at Kabi Nazrul Government College and Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College.

The location for the university's permanent main campus has not been finalised, but officials said it will be situated at a location convenient for all students.

This year's admission will take place under the existing system. The colleges will continue to run their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) programmes while education cadre officials will remain in place. Once the university is fully established, teachers for the university level will be appointed according to university regulations.

The seven colleges were previously under the National University. On February 17, 2017, they were brought under Dhaka University. Since then, students of these colleges have repeatedly protested over delays in exams and results, alongside other academic issues.

In January this year, DU announced that it would no longer continue affiliation with these colleges. Following this, the government decided to form a new public university for the students.