The Holy Rosary Church in Tejgaon on Christmas Eve. Photo: Prabir Das

Christian community in Dhaka is celebrating Christmas Day today.

A nun decorates the prayer hall with flowers for the Christmas mass on Sunday. Photo: Prabir Das

Amid the mild chilly winter, Christmas trees are lit with rainbow-coloured lights, special prayers are offered in hope of a better new year and all-around peace, children are giddy with presents and play, and as the joyful spirit of the day lingers in the air, the happy celebration of the birth of Jesus carries on.

The St Mary's Cathedral in Kakrail is all lit up for on the Christmas Eve. Photo: Prabir Das

Kids burst into laughter after meeting a Santa on Christmas Day at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel. Photo: Prabir Das

A kid playing with her heart full of Christmas delight. Photo: Prabir Das

A child walks in as Virgin Mary during the Christmas Eve prayer at the Holy Rosary Church in the Tejgaon area of the capital.

A kid dressed as Virgin Mary stands by a nativity scene at the Holy Rosary Church. Photo: Prabir Das