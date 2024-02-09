Dhaka to buy defence equipment from Delhi

Says foreign minister

Terming security cooperation with India "on an upswing", Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said Bangladesh will go for defence equipment purchase from India.

He made the remark when asked whether Bangladesh is contemplating procuring from India indigenously-manufactured Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Dhruv choppers, and other military hardware.

Hasan said he cannot comment on technical issues as he is not a defence minister. "But we do have defence purchases from India and we shall have defence purchases from India," he told journalists.

India granted a $500 million soft loan to Bangladesh during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to New Delhi in 2017.

On the second day of his three-day visit, Hasan yesterday delivered a lecture at the Vivekananda International Foundation where he described the current state of relations between India and Bangladesh as a "golden chapter".

He said the two countries are now giving highest priority to three aspects -- enhancing mutual trust and confidence, promoting connectivity, and ensuring all round economic cooperation.

Hasan said Bangladesh would not allow any terrorist activities on its soil.

Bangladesh earlier ensured that no insurgents from the northeastern India could take shelter here -- a policy that was highly lauded by Indian leadership for keeping the northeast stable.

"While assuming power in 2009, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had declared a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. She declared that our land would not be allowed for any terrorist activities to destabilise any neighbouring country or the region and we have been following that," he said.

In the wake of escalating civil war in Myanmar that shares borders both with India and Bangladesh, New Delhi has decided to fence its border with Myanmar, saying that it will help prevent spread of insurgency from troubled Myanmar.

Hasan said he backs India's decision.

A foreign ministry official on Wednesday told The Daily Star that Bangladesh is not considering fencing its border with Myanmar at this moment.

Hasan said it was for India to make a decision on fencing the India-Myanmar border and it would be good for India and the region as there is possibility of insurgency flowing from Myanmar.

"In recent weeks, hundreds of people fled from Myanmar to India and Bangladesh. That is why the Indian government decided to go for it," he said during an interactive session at the Vivekananda International Foundation.

On the Rohingya issue in Bangladesh, the foreign minister said Bangladesh has been discussing with Myanmar for the last seven years so that it takes them back with full dignity and honour. Myanmar has been saying that they would take them back but they are adopting delaying tactics, he said.

Hasan said the current situation in Myanmar is an "obstacle" to sending back the refugees. He expected assistance and cooperation from the Indian side for Rohingya repatriation.

About 1.2 million Rohingyas in Bangladesh are creating environmental and security problems besides other difficulties for Bangladesh.