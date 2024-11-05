Dhaka brought to standstill with severe traffic

Severe traffic as seen at Farmgate this morning. Photo: Prabir Das

Severe traffic congestion has gripped Dhaka since morning today.

Due to long tailbacks and gridlock on major intersections, many students and office-goers are facing significant inconvenience.

After visiting Karwan Bazar, Farmgate, Bijoy Sarani, Moghbazar, Tejgaon, and Dhaka University, our staff photographers and correspondents found vehicles waiting at signals for extended periods.

Traffic in Shahbagh has practically come to a stop, forcing many people to walk to their destinations.

Traffic slowed down to a snail's crawl at Tejgaon this morning. Photo: Prabir Das

All roads in Dhaka University are filled with parked vehicles, causing significant inconvenience for students, the staff photographers reports from the spot.

Frustrated passengers stuck in traffic were seen getting out of their vehicles and walking towards their destinations.

On the Hatirjheel exit of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, there was a significant tailback as traffic flow is heavy on the road from Tejgaon to Moghbazar.

In Kakrail, traffic flow towards Shantinagar intersection was severely stymied this morning. Photo: Prabir Das

Several people in the Karwan Bazar and Moghbazar areas shared that they had left home at their usual time for work but encountered severe traffic delays.

They said they would have left earlier had they known about the traffic congestion; now, they are walking to their workplaces.

Traffic on the Airport Road, leading to and from various areas in the city's northern areas is relatively light, as seen by our correspondents.