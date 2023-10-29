Bangladesh
Sun Oct 29, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 04:12 AM

Bangladesh

DHAKA BECOMES A BATTLEFIELD

Sun Oct 29, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 04:12 AM
The fear of violence came true as Awami League, BNP and police clashed in and around BNP’s Nayapaltan headquarters centring the opposition’s grand rally. PHOTO: AMRAN HOSSAIN, PALASH KHAN, ANISUR RAHMAN, RASHED SHUMON
AL held its “peace rally” at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. PHOTO: AMRAN HOSSAIN, PALASH KHAN, ANISUR RAHMAN, RASHED SHUMON

 

While Jamaat supporters gathered at Arambagh intersection. PHOTO: AMRAN HOSSAIN, PALASH KHAN, ANISUR RAHMAN, RASHED SHUMON

 

Rubber bullets were fired, teargas canisters lobbed and batons charged as police cleared Nayapaltan area of BNP supporters. Scores of BNP men as well as law enforcers were injured during the clash. Meanwhile, several police boxes and vehicles were torched throughout the day. PHOTO: AMRAN HOSSAIN, PALASH KHAN, ANISUR RAHMAN, RASHED SHUMON

 

 

Several police boxes and vehicles were torched throughout the day.

 

