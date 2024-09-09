Dhaka Bank MD Emranul Huq no more

Dhaka Bank Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq passed away yesterday at a hospital in Kolkata after fighting against cancer.

He was 61, said a press release.

He left behind his wife, a son and two daughters.

Emranul became the managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank in February 2020.

He had joined the bank in 1998 and served in various key positions, including deputy managing director for business banking, head of corporate banking, and branch manager of several corporate branches.

Before joining Dhaka Bank, Huq worked at Eastern Bank Ltd and Credit Africa Bank Ltd in Zambia, holding various positions.

With more than three decades of professional banking experience both at home and abroad, Huq began his career in 1986 as a management trainee at Bank of Credit and Commerce International in Dhaka.