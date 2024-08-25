Dhaka Airport: 98pc work of third terminal completed

Ninety-eight percent construction work of the third terminal at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport have been completed so far, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan said yesterday.

The CAAB chairman said this while visiting the ongoing construction work of the third terminal at the HSIA.

During the visit, the CAAB boss inspected the newly constructed check-in counter, immigration, scanner, boarding bridge, arrival, departure and aircraft parking apron and road network at terminal-3 and other facilities constructed under this project.

The CAAB chairman discussed the progress of terminal work, quality of work and timely completion of work with the officers and employees concerned with the work.

Monjur Kabir said this terminal has special importance as a gateway for the economic growth of the country and global communication.

He emphasised completing the remaining work of the terminal-3 at the earliest.

The CAAB chairman expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the overall work and thanked all those involved in the project.

The third terminal project, costing Tk 21,300 crore, commenced on December 28, 2019. The government contributed Tk 5,000 crore, while the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) provided the remaining funds.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina made the soft launch of the much anticipated third terminal on October 6 the last year.