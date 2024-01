Dhaka Advertising Association gets full committee

A full committee of Dhaka Advertising Association was formed on Wednesday with SM Delwar Hossain being elected as president and Liakat Ali Khan general secretary, read the press release.

Besides, Shahidullah Shah Nur and Md Abu Kaiser were elected vice-presidents.

Md Mizanur Rahman was elected joint general secretary, Md Abu Zafor Siddiqui and Md Nazrul Islam Sarkar organising secretaries, Mizanur Rahman publicity secretary, Habibur Rahman Habib office secretary, Md Mostak Ahmed Roni finance secretary, Abdur Rahman Sheikh sports and cultural secretary, Halima Begum women affairs secretary, and Md Mahbub Alam Khan religion affairs secretary.

Liakat Ali Khan

Elected executive members are Islam Hossain Montu, Bishu Kumar Das, Md Salauddin Ahmed Swapan, Md Golam Hossain Golap, Md Monowar Hossain, and Hasina Akter Shahzadi. This committee will remain in force till December 31, 2025.