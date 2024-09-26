Dhaka-Addis Ababa direct flight from November 2

Africa's leading carrier Ethiopian Airlines is set to launch direct flight on the Addis Ababa-Dhaka-Addis Ababa route from November 2.

Initially, the airlines will operate five Boeing B787 Dreamliner flights per week on this route.

"Bangladesh is a dynamic and growing market, and we are confident that our modern fleet and exceptional service will meet the needs of travellers between our two regions," said Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, in a press release yesterday.