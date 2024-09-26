Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Thu Sep 26, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Dhaka-Addis Ababa direct flight from November 2

Staff Correspondent
Thu Sep 26, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 12:00 AM

Africa's leading carrier Ethiopian Airlines is set to launch direct flight on the Addis Ababa-Dhaka-Addis Ababa route from November 2.

Initially, the airlines will operate five Boeing B787 Dreamliner flights per week on this route.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Bangladesh is a dynamic and growing market, and we are confident that our modern fleet and exceptional service will meet the needs of travellers between our two regions," said Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, in a press release yesterday.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে দ্বিপক্ষীয় সহযোগিতা পুনরুজ্জীবিত করতে আগ্রহী পাকিস্তান
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে দ্বিপক্ষীয় সহযোগিতা পুনরুজ্জীবিত করতে আগ্রহী পাকিস্তান

বাংলাদেশের বস্ত্র ও চামড়া খাতে বিনিয়োগ করতে আগ্রহী পাকিস্তান।

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

হিলি স্থলবন্দর দিয়ে ভারত থেকে এলো ৪৭ মেট্রিক টন আলু

১১ মিনিট আগে