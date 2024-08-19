Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 19, 2024 09:10 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 09:20 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

DGME DG Prof Titu Miah resigns

Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 19, 2024 09:10 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 09:20 PM
Photo: Collected

Professor Titu Miah, the director general of Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), has resigned from his post today citing family reason.

Titu Miah confirmed this to The Daily Star this evening.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said he was set to retire on February 28 next year.

"I resigned from my post to the ministry of health citing personal and family reason," he said.

Titu Miah was appointed as the DG of DGME on December 29, 2022. Prior to this, he served as a principal of Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Mugda Medical College.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

দীপু মনি গ্রেপ্তার

তাকে ডিবি কার্যালয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

তাকসিম এ খানের দেশত্যাগে নিষেধাজ্ঞা চেয়ে আবেদন

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification