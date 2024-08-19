DGME DG Prof Titu Miah resigns

Professor Titu Miah, the director general of Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), has resigned from his post today citing family reason.

Titu Miah confirmed this to The Daily Star this evening.

He said he was set to retire on February 28 next year.

"I resigned from my post to the ministry of health citing personal and family reason," he said.

Titu Miah was appointed as the DG of DGME on December 29, 2022. Prior to this, he served as a principal of Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Mugda Medical College.