DGHS chief dismisses rumours linking HPV vaccine to infertility

Professor Mohammad Abu Jafor, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), refuted claims today that the HPV vaccine causes infertility or violates religious guidelines.

He urged the public to counter misinformation and support awareness around the vaccine, particularly in light of recent incidents that sparked rumours.

Speaking at a press conference held at the DGHS office in Mohakhali, Prof Jafor addressed concerns following a vaccination drive in Bhola where several students reportedly fell ill, though many were unvaccinated.

The incident, which affected 68 students at a school on October 29, was attributed to "mass hysteria," according to health officials.

A three-member probe committee has been formed to investigate.

Prof Jafor said that during the vaccination process in Borhanuddin upazila of Bhola, two students who were vaccinated reported mild discomfort and were placed in a separate room.

Their reaction triggered panic among other students, five of whom had not received the vaccine but fainted out of fear.

"This incident has been identified as a psychological response rather than an adverse reaction to the vaccine," he said.

Prof Jafor also clarified that mild symptoms, such as fever or body aches, may occasionally occur post-vaccination and are not cause for concern.

Such reactions can indicate the body's immune response to the vaccine, he added.

The HPV vaccination programme is part of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), which aims to combat cervical cancer in Bangladesh, where 16 out of every 100,000 women are diagnosed with the disease annually, and 4-5 per 100,000 die from it.

The EPI has set a target to vaccinate over 6.2 million individuals, including nearly 5.9 million school students, across seven divisions.

To date, more than 1.8 million individuals have been vaccinated, with only 271 reporting minor side effects, a rate of just 0.14 percent.

Prof Jafor reassured that the Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) has thoroughly reviewed data, confirming no link between the HPV vaccine and infertility.

He urged the public to trust in the vaccine's safety and effectiveness, stressing that combating misinformation is essential to the success of the vaccination program.