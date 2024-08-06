DGFI says update on 'Aynaghor' hostages tomorrow morning

Sons of two deceased Jamaat leaders released

Director General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) director admin said today that they will share an update on the people in captivity at the facility colloquially known as "Aynaghor" tomorrow morning.

He said this after meeting with Mayer Daak cofounder Sanjida Islam Tulee, Senior Human Rights Adviser of UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Bangladesh Huma Khan, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis, prominent photojournalist Shahidul Alam, and women's rights leader Shireen Huq at the DGFI headquarters.

Meanwhile, former army Brigadier General Abdullahil Aman Azmi, the second son of Jamaat-e-Islami's late Ghulam Azam, and Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem, the younger son of executed Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mir Quasem Ali, have been released.

Afroza Islam Ankhi, sister of forcibly disappeared BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon and one of the coordinators of Mayer Daak—a platform for the families of the victims of enforced disappearances—confirmed to The Daily Star that Azmi and Ahmad have been found.

She confirmed that they were indeed being held inside Dhaka Cantonment all these years.

Families of political prisoners secretly jailed in Bangladesh under the rule of former PM Sheikh Hasina have gathered in front of DGFI headquarters.

They have been waiting since the morning for news of their relatives, as some of those who had been missing were released today.